Zacks: Analysts Expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60).

A number of research firms have commented on SKIN. Benchmark upped their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

SKIN opened at $27.50 on Friday. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

