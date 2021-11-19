Zacks: Analysts Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.30.

NYSE XYL traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.10. 695,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 12-month low of $93.66 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day moving average of $124.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.