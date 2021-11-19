Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $552.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce sales of $552.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $546.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $558.35 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $519.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. 1,625,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $42.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $7,131,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,759,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,392,384 shares of company stock valued at $89,268,407. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 43.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

