Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Brokerages expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.51) and the highest is ($1.29). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,642. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $159,465. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

