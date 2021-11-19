Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Post $3.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.47 and the lowest is $3.12. Chubb posted earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $12.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $14.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

NYSE:CB traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.68. Chubb has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $288,969,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.