Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. iQIYI’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

IQ stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iQIYI by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,563,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,647 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in iQIYI by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,357,000 after acquiring an additional 933,466 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,349,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,815 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

