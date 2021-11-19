Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Earnings of $12.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post $12.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $11.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $12.70. Cable One reported earnings per share of $9.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $48.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.35 to $49.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $53.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.97 to $56.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 397 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,060.00, for a total value of $817,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,726 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,942. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,834.99. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,364. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.55. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,821.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,867.52.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

