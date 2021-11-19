Zacks: Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the lowest is ($1.10). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

GTHX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $560.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

