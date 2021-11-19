Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.41). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 194.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 3.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,120,000 after acquiring an additional 638,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,141,000 after acquiring an additional 273,669 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,411,354 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after buying an additional 533,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,623,000 after buying an additional 93,453 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

