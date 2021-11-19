Zacks: Brokerages Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. SLR Investment posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 404.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $191,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLRC remained flat at $$19.10 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

