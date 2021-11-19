Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.31.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.59, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of -0.87.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $302,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 3,464.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 33.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

