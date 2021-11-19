Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Sell

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $877.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.