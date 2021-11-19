Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) to Hold

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 53.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 125.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 92,984 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,738 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5,242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,502,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,091 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

