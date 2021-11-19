Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Sell

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $681.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $456,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $708,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,784 shares of company stock worth $2,517,521 over the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

