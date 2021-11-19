Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) to Hold

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of SIFY opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 78,386 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 608,496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.