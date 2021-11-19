Zacks Investment Research Lowers CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CommScope reported tepid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom line and the top line missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Weaker sales in the Broadband Networks and Home Networks segments affected its quarterly performance. Reduced spending among cable operators and wireless carriers, and supply chain woes are major concerns for CommScope. In addition, its short-term profitability has largely been compromised by high infrastructure investments to upgrade core fiber network. A huge debt burden further limits its growth potential. Various trade restrictions with China-based firms also act as headwinds. However, CommScope expects to capitalize on the growing 5G demand for network upgrades while helping operators to put reliable mobile networks in place in the long run.”

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

COMM stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. CommScope has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,384 shares of company stock valued at $639,794. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.