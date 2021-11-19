Zacks Investment Research Lowers StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.35.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 44,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $2,069,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,996 shares of company stock worth $17,589,078. Company insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in StepStone Group by 221.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $2,914,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,246,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

