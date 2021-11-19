Zacks Investment Research Lowers XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Get XPEL alerts:

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. XPEL has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 2.16.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,656 shares in the company, valued at $86,373,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,174,290. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 199.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in XPEL by 16.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPEL (XPEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.