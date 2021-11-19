Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DBVT. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.38.

DBVT opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,559,000. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.