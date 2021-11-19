Zacks Investment Research Upgrades European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to Buy

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Get European Wax Center alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EWCZ. Truist assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. Research analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other European Wax Center news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.