Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to “Hold”

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Solar’s third-quarter 2021 results were dismal, with both its earnings and sales lagging the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is investing heftily to boost production of Series 6 solar modules. First Solar aims to invest $1.3 billion to add 6.6 GW of manufacturing capacity by 2025. Moreover, the stock holds a solid financial position. Its current ratio came in more than 1. The company's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, in certain markets, demand for its utility-scale offerings may be affected by specific regulations or policies of governmental bodies or utility regulators. Unfavorable changes in import tariff for solar products might hurt the stock. A continuous shortage in the supply of polysilicon and a rise in the price of the same may hurt the stock’s performance in the near term.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.60. 14,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

