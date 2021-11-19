Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Hold

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. 642,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,958. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $425.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

