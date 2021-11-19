Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Hold

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $7.84 on Friday. Tricida has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 137,354 shares of company stock worth $806,200 in the last ninety days. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 464.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,974,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 267,335 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,032,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

