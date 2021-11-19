Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) to “Buy”

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

UVE opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

