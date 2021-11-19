Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,625,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 15.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 169.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,617,000 after acquiring an additional 643,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $25,765.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,454 shares of company stock worth $13,778,898 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $97.76 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.57.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

