Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Sells $728,646.44 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 11,821 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $728,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,423,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,783. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.55. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,794 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,490 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 108.0% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,783,000 after acquiring an additional 620,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 224.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 892,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,664,000 after acquiring an additional 617,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

