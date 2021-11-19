Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CIO Stanley B. Humphries Sells 1,521 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $92,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Z traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. 6,423,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.88 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 877.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

