ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.96 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:ZIM traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 23.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

