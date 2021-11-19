Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $225.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.29. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $226.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

