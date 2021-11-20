-$0.04 EPS Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). OrganiGram reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OrganiGram.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $599.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 40.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 44.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

