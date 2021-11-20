-$0.05 EPS Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NEX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.11.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,478. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

