-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Unity Software posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $27,468,357.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,093,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,840,473.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,791,965 shares of company stock valued at $268,926,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:U opened at $189.75 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.70 and a beta of 2.81.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

