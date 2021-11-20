-$0.09 EPS Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Comtech Telecommunications reported earnings per share of ($3.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMTL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.75%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

