-$0.10 EPS Expected for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have commented on FWRG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ FWRG traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $21.14. 366,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,149. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

