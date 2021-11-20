$0.12 EPS Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.07. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

LYTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,935,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 564,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 813,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 419,720 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYTS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. 27,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

