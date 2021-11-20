$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

In related news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,315 shares of company stock valued at $14,541,201. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.03. 256,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.20 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.57.

STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

