-$0.17 EPS Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Frontline posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 158.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE:FRO traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 1,723,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

