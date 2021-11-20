-$0.21 EPS Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of BEEM stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,296. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $195.22 million, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of -0.07.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Beam Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Global by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Beam Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

