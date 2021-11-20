$0.25 EPS Expected for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.21. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

CVGI stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 115,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,185. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18. The company has a market cap of $301.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.53.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

