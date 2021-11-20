-$0.29 EPS Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.34). Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 174.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $36.70 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.