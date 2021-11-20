$0.30 EPS Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,441,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,597,510.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,745 shares of company stock worth $23,725,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CarGurus by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CarGurus by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CarGurus by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,473,000 after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

