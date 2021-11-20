-$0.33 EPS Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.39). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Shares of NOVA stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.08. 2,012,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,224. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $1,602,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,101,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after buying an additional 34,454 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1,106.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 198,229 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.