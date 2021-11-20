$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Cohu reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $475,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 47,687 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Cohu by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 97,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cohu by 185.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 38.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cohu by 2.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.81. 378,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. Cohu has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

