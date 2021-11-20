$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. EQT reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,850%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.77.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,795,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,054. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,170,000 after purchasing an additional 467,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EQT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $169,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,774,000 after acquiring an additional 50,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

