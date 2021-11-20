$0.58 EPS Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

NYSE:CWK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.09. 956,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,003. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after buying an additional 163,901 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $516,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.