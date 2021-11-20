$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

NXRT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -173.42%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

