$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.69. Semtech posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $2,932,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $91.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,009. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43. Semtech has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

