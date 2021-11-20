0Chain (ZCN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $98,954.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $23.33 million and $98,954.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 87.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00024981 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

