$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $779.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,588,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after buying an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $4.81. 27,217,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,753,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

