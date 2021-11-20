$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,013 shares of company stock worth $5,011,900 over the last three months. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,442,000 after purchasing an additional 612,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,186,000 after acquiring an additional 831,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 281,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.18. 9,024,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,495,804. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 4.34.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

